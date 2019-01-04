Honor 8A to launch on January 8; check out features, specifications

Honor, a sub-brand belonging to networking and telecommunications equipment and services company Huawei, is all set to unveil the successor to the Honor 7A on January 8. The new Honor 8A was teased on the Chinese social networking site Weibo yesterday. As per the image posted on the site, the Honor 8A will have 64GB of storage space. The teaser also reveals the design of the Honor 8A. As per the image, the 8A appears to have a waterdrop-style display notch. Also, the model of a building showed in the teaser image reveals that there will be stereo speakers.

Also Read: Xiaomi Poco F2 concept renders hints at teardrop notch, larger screen space

Earlier, Honor 8A had appeared on TENNA with detailed specifications. The report had mentioned that the phone will have a 6.08-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1560*720, an eight-core 2.2GHz processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB/64GB storage space. As far as the optics are concerned, TENNA listing stated that the phone will have a front and rear single camera design, followed by a 13-megapixel rear main camera, and a 8-megapixel sefie camera.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal also posted few pics and specs of the phone. According to the leak, the Honor 8A will run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with EMUI 9. The smartphone could also have a Face Unlock feature, as none of the images available on TENAA confirmed a fingerprint sensor. The listings also confirmed a 3,020 mAh battery and 156.28*73.5*8mm of dimensions.

Exclusive Leak! Here's you first look at the official renders of Honor 8A, the upcoming budget smartphone which would be launched in China. I received the full specs for the smartphone as well which I will be adding in their thread. #Honor8A#Honorpic.twitter.com/byvdXcRqKf - Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 3, 2019

Earlier, the Honor 7A that debuted in China back in April last year and was launched in India in May last year. The predecessor is available for Rs 7,499 in India for the 3GB RAM & 32GB storage model.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: PUBG vs. Fortnite: 5 differences between two of the biggest battle royale games

Also Read: 5 reasons why WhatsApp is not the best messaging app