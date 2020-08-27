LG unveils Puricare Wearable Air Purifier mask with two H13 HEPA filters

With the idea to revolutionise personal clean air, LG has unveiled Puricare Wearable Air Purifier. The Korean technology giant has been associated with healthy, hygienic life for long, and has now created a new category of wearable air purifier technology to deliver a new level of portable protection.

LG has used its latest advancements in air purification - the high-performance replaceable filters that enable PuriCare Wearable to supply fresh, clean air indoors and out. It employs two H13 HEPA filters, similar to the filters used in the company's home air purifier products. There are also dual fans and a patented respiratory sensor. While the wearable air purifier allows users to take in clean, filtered air, the respiratory sensor detects the cycle and volume of the wearer's breath and adjusts the dual three-speed fans accordingly. LG says the fans automatically speed up to assist air intake and slow down to reduce resistance when exhaling to make breathing effortless.

Based on extensive facial shape analysis, this mask has been ergonomically designed to fit snugly on the user's face while minimising air leakage from around the nose and chin. LG claims that the design also makes it possible to wear the unit comfortably for hours on end. The mask houses an 820mAh battery that can offer up to eight hours of operation in low mode and two hours on high mode.This personal innovative personal air solution will come with a case to maintain hygiene between uses. The case is equipped with UV-LED lights that kill harmful germs, and can even charge the mask. It will send a notification to the LG ThinQ mobile app (Android/iOS) when the filters need to be replaced for peak performance.

This is an environmentally responsible solution as every component of LG PuriCare Wearable - from the filters to the ear straps - are replaceable and recyclable.

"The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is an exciting addition to our growing lineup of products designed to deliver meaningful health and hygiene benefits. At a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer and more convenient, it's important that we're able to offer solutions that add measureable value," says Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

This LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier will be available starting in the fourth quarter in select markets.

