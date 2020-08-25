UM Systems' UVMask with UV-C tech to be available in November

US-based startup, UM Systems has designed and introduced a next-generation reusable UVMask. While it offers 99.9 per cent protection from air pollution, dust and airborne pathogens, the UV-C sterilisation technology claims to effectively neutralise and remove 9.9 per cent of bacteria, viruses, pollution and particles up to 100x smaller than a grain of flour.

The UV-C light is said to be the safest UV light for humans since it has the least penetrative capabilities through human skin, making it ideal for purification.

The mask uses two state-of-the-art 265nm pure UV-C LEDs in the Sterile-Vortex, which are ozone free, ultra-safe, and durable. As the user breathes, the air is sent through the vortex and sterilised under two 25,000 micron W/cm2 UV-C LEDs that are connected by a quartz chamber wall, making the total UV-C intensity 50,000 microns W/cm2 throughout. As glass components reduce UV-C light transmission, the air filter mask's Sterile-Vortex uses the highest quality quartz optics and high precision chip manufacturing to power each UV-C LED. The UV-C light is sealed within Sterile-Vortex, ensuring no UV-C leakage happens during the filtration process. However, Sterile-Vortex technology is still patent pending.

The UVMask comprises of a skin-soft & air-tight filter padding followed by two Li-Po batteries, Sterile-Vortex UV-C filtration system, forced-air convention fan, inner shell, high effective air filter and an outer protective hard shell. The high effective N95 air filter can be replaced anywhere between daily to two-three weeks depending upon the usage. Equipped with a passive air filter, and patent-pending Sterile-Vortex active purification, it filters the air in real-time, providing all-day, 8-hour protection on every charge.

Its silicone padding adapts to different types of nose and face shapes, and will be available in two different sizes - Type X and Type S. Unlike traditional masks that fog up glasses, it has unique sideway air-intakes that stop glasses from fogging up.

"We have developed UVMask with the safety of our users in mind, therefore the UVMask has been independently tested and certified by the FDA-approved and ISO 17052 accredited SGS Labs. Moreover, the CE-FFP2 (EU Standards N95 equivalent) passive air filter has been tested according to the EN 149-2001+A1-2009 standards, receiving a 0.3-micron filtration efficiency of 99 per cent. Apart from that its UV-C active protection has been tested against E. coli and Staphylococcus to have an average efficiency rate of 99.93 per cent," says the company.

Expected to be available in November this year, the UV-C Mask priced at $249 is available for pre-order for a discounted price of $109 (Rs 8,085 approximately). The mask is also available in the pack of two, three, four and six, and can be ordered in bulk quantities of 20, 50 and 100 masks. The mask listed for crowdfunding has successfully been backed by close to 15,000 people and raised $3,101,317 against the goal of $20,000.