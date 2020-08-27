Kent launches touchless attendance system CamAttendance

A leading name in water purification space, Kent RO Systems has launched a next-gen touchless attendance system that uses face recognition technology to mark employees' attendance.

As offices are opening up post the ease of lockdown, managing employee attendance using existing biometric attendance system has been a hassle for many organisations. Addressing this challenge, Kent's CamAttendance uses AI-based computer vision to capture and recognise the face of an employee to mark attendance. Kent says the attendance is managed through a secure cloud application that stores employees' records, photos and data which are seamlessly integrated with existing HRMS. Additional features include an inbuilt algorithm for optional mask detection, real-time person detection using patented algorithm to differentiate between a real person and an HD photo or video, high accuracy and speed as it takes less than a second for face recognition and smart alter in case of anomalies like employers not wearing a mask.

With organisations having offices across different locations and cities, this hardware can be deployed across different sites. However, all CamAttendance devices can be controlled centrally from the cloud and data in real-time. Company HR can view all data from the cloud and generate employee attendance.

Employees and supervisors can use the optional mobile app for added functionalities such as check-in via mobile. This allows one to mark attendance through mobile via face recognition and/or geo-location. The mobile feature also offers to apply for leave application, attendance regularisation and approval. With the help of the team view functionality, one can check the attendance of team members through a consolidated view including their physical locations on a map.

"This new product is in sync with our philosophy to ensure the well-being of people. We believe that safety should never be compromised. The pandemic triggered us to come up with this product. We are confident and excited to bring to market a much-needed product that improves employee confidence & safety in these pressing times. This unique and revolutionary solution will help to capture & manage attendance without risking infection via surface transmission. KENT CamAttendance is touchless attendance system which uses facial recognition and Artificial Intelligence to completely eliminate the need of tactile interaction as experienced in biometric or manual systems," says, Mahesh Gupta, CMD, Kent RO Systems Ltd.

The KENT CamAttendance system has been priced at Rs 25,000-plus taxes, and also involves an annual fee for the cloud platform.

Researched, designed and developed in India, this touchless attendance system is being manufactured also in the country. Even the data stored on the servers is within the country. This new launch is an extension of artificial intelligence product portfolio which the company introduced with Kent CamEye.

