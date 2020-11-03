Micromax to launch its new smartphones today, check details here

Micromax is ready to unveil a new series of smartphones. The launch which is scheduled for today at 12 noon will see the company making a big comeback to the Indian smartphone market. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone-maker has been teasing its followers with glimpses of its product and the hardware it packs.

The launch will be live streamed at 12 pm on the company's social media handles as well as Youtube. The company has been actively sharing teasers of the smartphone on its Twitter handle. In a post, Micromax said "India is gearing up to game on with the ultimate performance. And we have the perfect processor for that. Share the screenshot to tell us which one you think it is. #INMobiles unveiling on 3rd Nov, 12 noon. #MicromaxIsBack #INForIndia"





Although the exact pricing details of the phones are yet to be revealed, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma has said that the In series would be priced between Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 25,000. According to a new teaser, the phones will be exclusively available for purchase through Flipkart and the Micromax site in the country.

Apparently, the budget phone in the new series will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and include up to 3GB of RAM as well as 32GB of onboard storage. That model is also said to have dual rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery. The superior variant powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC is, on the other hand, said to feature triple rear cameras.

Micromax is an Indian smartphone company headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana.

