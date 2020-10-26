FAU-G, India's answer to PUBG, set for November launch

The much awaited FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards, which was announced post the ban on PUBG, is set to be launched in November 2020. This game is being developed by an Indian game publisher, nCore games and will be based on the backdrop of the Galwan Valley clashes. Akshay Kumar shared a teaser of the game on his social media and wrote, "Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G! On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser."





On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser.@nCore_games@BharatKeVeer@vishalgondal#AtmanirbharBharat#StartupIndiapic.twitter.com/5lvPBa2Uxz â Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2020

The teaser begins by showing Indian helicopters flying over the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. The teaser then goes onto show Indian jawans training in the area and combating the Chinese troops at a later stage.

nCore games also shared the teaser on its Twitter account and said that the app was set to launch in November 2020. The app will be made available on both Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store. The game will attempt to feature real-life army combat situations such as the Galwan Valley incident accurately and will have brawler gameplay mechanics with the use of melee weapons.

According to a Mysmartprice report, the game will not feature battle royale mode at the time of launch while the Galwan Valley mode will be available in both single-player and multiplayer versions. Besides this, 20 percent of the net revenue generated will be donated to the Bharat ke Veer trust.

