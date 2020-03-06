Oppo Reno 3 Pro goes on sale, price set at Rs 29,990

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro went on sale in India today at 12:00 pm via Flipkart. The price of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro has been set at Rs 29,990 for the base model.

Parties interested will only be able to buy the Oppo Reno 3 Pro on Flipkart as the phone is not available on any other online platform. The would-be available offline from Today for the traditionalists.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Specifications

Oppo has branded their Reno 3 Pro as the 'World's First 44MP Dual Punch-hole Camera' it has done so as the Reno 3 Pro boasts of a dual-camera setup at the front with a punch-hole design. The punch-hole camera is the latest trend in front camera designs and is expected to replace the notch design.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro's dual-camera set-up includes a 44-megapixel lens along with a 2MP depth sensor. On the rear side, there is a quad-camera set-up in a vertical alignment. The primary lens has a 64MP sensor which is added by an 8MP wide-angle lens. The other two cameras are a 3MP lens with a telephoto lens and a 2MP lens with a black and white sensor. This set up will enable the Oppo Reno 3 Pro to record videos in 4K at 30 frames per second.

The Oppo Reno 3 pro will have a reflective glass-finish on the back panel. The Oppo Reno 3 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen of the phone will be protected with Gorilla Glass 5 and will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone would be in three color variants which include Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White.

The Oppo Reno 3 will have Andriod 10-based ColorOS 7 as its operating system which will be powered by MediaTek P95 SoC processor. The Oppo Reno 3 will come in two RAM and storage variants. The first one will have 8GBs of RAM coupled with 128 GB storage space. The other variant will have 8 GB RAM and 256 storage space.

Other Oppo Reno 3 specifications include a 4,025 mAh battery with 30 W fast charging technology. The Oppo Reno 3 will also have Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, FM Radio, hotspot, and USB Type-C port.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro offers

During the Oppo Reno 3 Pro launch event, the company had revealed some intriguing Reno Pro 3 sales offers. One of these offers includes complete damage protection with Oppo Care and 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and more. Another offer is that the first 1,000 buyers of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will get Oppo Enco earpods free with the smartphone. Oppo has teamed up with Jio and plans to offer 100 data benefits to its customers.

