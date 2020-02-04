Poco X2 launch in India today; check out specifications, features, price

Xiaomi-backed Poco launched its second smartphone Poco X2 in India today. This smartphone features a host of advanced camera features such as the AI based quad rear camera setup and the AI based dual in-screen cameras. Apart from the advanced camera setup, this smartphone also features liquid cool technology to ensure that the phone does not face any heat related issues. Here's a lowdown on its specifications, features and prices:

Poco X2 specifications and features

Xiaomi Poco X2 is expected to feature a 6.67 inch OLED display. It offers a 20:9 large display and has a 120Hz refresh rate and can support gaming and also provide an enhanced app experience. The phone is expected to be powered by an octa-core processor. The upcoming Poco X2 houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, according to the official Poco X2 site. The phone comes in three memory variants- 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The storage space is expandable upto 512GB. The latest Xiaomi Poco phone also has a side mounted fingerprint sensor on the left side. The smartphone will feature a 4500mAh battery and a USB type-C charging port. The smartphone will also support 27W fast charging. The smartphone also offers wireless charging.

The phone is expected to feature an AI quad rear camera setup. The quad rear camera setup reportedly comprises of a Sony IMX686 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra wide angle camera, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. The latest Xiaomi smartphone also features AI dual in-screen cameras. Dual in-screen cameras comprise of a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The 8MP ultra wide angle camera offers a 120 degree field view. Apart from these camera features, the smartphone is expected to offer 4K video recording at 60FPS and slow motion video recording at 960FPS. Another feature offered by Poco is the VLOG mode that works in 7 styles.

The Poco X2 will be water resistant as it features P2i Splash-proof technology. For all those who love to stay wired to their music, the latest Xiaomi Poco X2 has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and 1217 linear speakers. To avoid any heating related issues, this smartphone has a unique thermal management system with a liquid cooling support.

Poco X2 color options

The Xiaomi Poco X2 will be available in three colour options - Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple and Phoenix Red.

Poco X2 price and discounts

Poco X2 6GB+64GB variant costs Rs 15,999 whereas the Poco X2 6GB+128GB costs Rs 16,999. The Poco X2 8GB+256GB variant costs Rs 19,999. Customers using ICICI debit cards get a Rs 1,000 off on the purchase of Poco X2.

