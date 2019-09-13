Realme XT launched with 64MP main camera in India; prices begin at Rs 15,999

Realme XT, the first smartphone in India with a 64MP primary camera, has been launched on Friday. This is also the first ever Realme smartphone with a 64MP shooter. It is not the only strong suit of Realme XT either as it also packs a Snapdragon 712 AIE processor inside and a 20W VOOC fast charger in the box. Prices for the Realme XT will begin at Rs 15,999.

Coming back to the camera, Realme XT features a quad-camera setup at the back. The primary shooter is a Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and electronic stabilisation. The sensor uses 4-in-1 pixel binning technology to deliver high-quality 16MP images. The camera can also click full resolution images at 9216x6912 pixels with the Ultra 64MP mode.

Apart from the 64MP camera, the Realme XT features an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the device has a 16MP selfie camera housed inside a waterdrop notch.

Performance-wise, the Realme XT feature a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor, coupled with 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The device comes in three memory configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB in-built storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The in-built storage can be further expanded via microSD card.

The Realme XT also boasts a 4,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging capabilities. The company has included a 20W VOOC fast charger in the box which can fully recharge the battery within 80 minutes.

At the front, the Realme XT features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 91.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The display has FullHD+ resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The fingerprint sensor has been placed under the screen. The back of Realme XT has a 3D curved glass panel with a 'Hyperbola Light Streak' effect and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Realme XT runs Android 9 Pie out of the box with ColorOS 6 on top. Realme has promised to update to Android 10 in the first quarter of 2020. Realme XT also supports Dolby Atmos. The device also features HyperBoost 2.0 which claims to deliver higher frame rates and lower latency while playing games. The Realme X features a USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio port.

Price for the 4GB variant of Realme XT has been kept at Rs 15,999, whereas the 6GB variant comes at a price of 16,999. Meanwhile, the top-specced 8GB variant comes with a price tag of Rs 18,999. The device will be available in Pearl White and Pearl Blue colours. Realme XT will be available from September 16 at 12pm noon.

At the launch event, Realme also unveiled a new smartphone called Realme XT 730G. While it shares most of its spec list with the Realme XT, it comes with a Snapdragon 730G chipset and support 30W fast charging. The Realme XT 730G would be launched in December. Realme also launched the Realme Buds Wireless earphones at a price of Rs 1,799 and a Realme Power Bank at Rs 1,299.

