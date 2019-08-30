Realme XT with 64MP camera set for India launch; here're the specifications, features

Realme wants to take over the claim of the king of mid-range smartphones from Redmi and the company is releasing several phones in intersecting price ranges, leaving buyers spoilt for choice. The Oppo spin-off brand also wants to be the first company to introduce 64MP quad-camera setup with Realme XT before Redmi does with its Note 8 Pro. Meanwhile, none of the companies have revealed the launch dates for their devices, but it could be around the time of Diwali holiday.

Realme XT is not part of Realme X series and is a completely new series from Realme. It comes with a dewdrop notch on the front and the back of the phone has a premium glass look. The phone feels comfortable in the hands as the rear panel curves around the edges. Realme XT also comes with a Gorilla Glass protection and is capable of protecting the device from scratches and medium-level drops.

As far as specifications are concerned, Realme XT sports a display similar to the one found on the Realme X smartphone. It comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080x2340) Super AMOLED screen and has vibrant colours and good viewing angles. The phone runs on a 2.3Ghz Snapdragon 712 SoC that is paired with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB of RAM. Realme XT will be launched in two storage options - 64GB and 128GB - with support for expandability up to 256GB via microSD card.

Unlike the Realme X, Realme XT comes with a notch that houses a selfie camera for clicking selfies. Realme X has a full-screen display and pop-up selfie camera. At the back, Realme XT uses Samsung's 64MP GW1 sensor for taking 64MP pictures. The other three cameras include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera also supports EIS and has Nightscape, Chroma Boost and HDR features.

Realme XT packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. It runs on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie.

