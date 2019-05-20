Redmi Note 7S with 48MP camera launched: Check price, features, availability

Xiaomi unveiled the new Redmi Note 7S smartphone in India today. The new Redmi Note 7S joins the already existing Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro series phones in India. The new Redmi Note 7S will go on sale through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores starting from May 23.

The biggest differentiating factor between Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S is the camera. Redmi Note 7S comes with a better optics when compared to Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. Other than that, all other specifications are similar to the Redmi Note 7 that was launched in February 2019.

As far as pricing is concerned, the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model can be bought for Rs 10,999 whereas the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999. The smartphone comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Redmi Note 7S is the third model in the Redmi Note 7 Series and runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top. It features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dot Notch Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and has a splash resistant coating. The Note 7S is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that is clocked at 2.2GHz.

For optics, Redmi Note 7S includes a dual 48MP and 5MP rear camera setup. The phone also comes with PDAF, EIS and AI Portrait Mode support. On the front, Redmi Note 7S has a 13MP selfie camera with AI Portrait mode. The selfie camera sits inside the waterdrop notch.

As for the bttery, Redmi Note 7S follows Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro and comes with a 4000mAh batterywith USB Typce-C and Quick Charge 4 support.

Edited By: Udit Verma

