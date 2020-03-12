Redmi Note 9 series launched in India; specs, prices, sale date

Xiaomi has finally launched the Redmi Note 9 series in India with the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro max.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro starts from Rs 12,999 and the Note 9 Pro Max starts from Rs 14,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G along with an Adreno A618 GPU.

It is available in two variants; the 4GB + 64GB which is priced at Rs 12,999 and the 6GB + 128GB which is available for Rs 15,999.

It has a 2400 x 1080 (6.67 inches) FHD+ DotDisplay screen made of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and runs on an MIUI 11 Operating System.

The 48 MP quad-camera set up in the back consists of a 48MP Wide Primary Sensor, 8MP Ultra-wide Camera, 5MP Macro Camera and a 2MP Depth Sensor.

The camera has a 10x digital zoom feature, along with Ultra nightscape mode, AI scene detection, Pro Mode and other features.

The camera can shoot up to 4K resolution videos at 30 fps and also has the ability to shoot slow-motion videos at 960fps, 240fps or 120 fps at 720p resolution.

The front camera is top-centre punch hole 16 MP camera capable of shooting 1080P videos at 30 fps max and slow-motion recording at 120 fps.

It also has a USB-C charger along with an 18W fast charger and packs in a 5020 mAh battery.

The phone has three slots, two for sims, both capable of 4G connectivity and the third for a MicroSD up to 512 GB.

The phone is available in three colours: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue.

The phone goes on sale on March 17 at offline stores, mi.com and amazon.in.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is almost similar to the Note 9 Pro except a few specifications.

It has a 48MP main camera in the back quad-camera set up and has a 32MP front camera.

The Note 9 Pro Max comes with a 33W supercharger.

There are three variants for the Note Pro Max, the 6GB + 64GB at Rs 14,999, the 6GB + 128GB for Rs 16,999 and the 8GB + 128GB for Rs 18,999.

Both The Note 9 Pro Max and Note 9 Pro have side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The colour schemes are similar to the Note 9 Pro.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale on March 25 at offline stores, mi.com and amazon.in.

The Redmi Note 8 series was one of the best selling phones in 2019, and Xiaomi might want to recreate the success of the Note 9 series.

The phone was supposed to be launched with an on-ground event, but Xiaomi held an online launching due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Also Read: Redmi Note 9 live images leaked ahead of launch

Also Read: Apple will fix this 2019 iPad Air screen issue for free