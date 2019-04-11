Samsung Galaxy A80 with triple rotating camera launched; here's all you need to know

Samsung has announced another device in its A-series, Galaxy A80, with a camera that not only slides but also rotates to function as both front facing camera and a rear camera. By successfully implementing this novel triple camera arrangement, Samsung has managed to increase the screen to body ratio and implement the 'new infinity display', which it had announced last year.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A80 has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display or the "New Infinity Display". Thanks to the sliding and rotating camera setup, there is no notch on the front of the phone. The A80 is powered by Qualcomm's brand-new Snapdragon 730G SoC, which is built on 8nm manufacturing process. The phone also comes with an Adreno 618 GPU to take care of the graphics. The smartphone has a 3D glass back design with metal frames and comes in Ghost White, Angel Gold, and Phantom Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy A80 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which cannot be expanded using a microSD. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie with Samsung's One UI. The Galaxy A80 also comes with 3,700mAh battery with Super Fast Charging support.

The Galaxy A80 comes with a triple camera setup that includes a huge 48MP primary sensor, an 8-MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 3D depth camera. The camera also comes with several modes like super slow mo, live focus for photos as well as videos and hyperlapse. For the front camera, there is also the AR Emojis feature.

For connectivity, Samsung Galaxy A80 comes with USB Type-C port. Also, there is no 3.5mm audio jack in the smartphone.

