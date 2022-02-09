Acer launches its second made in India laptop series, Aspire 3

PC brand, Acer, today announced the launch of its second laptop under the ‘Make-in-India’ scheme, Aspire 3. The laptop is being manufactured at the company’s manufacturing facility in Noida. This is the company’s second laptop under the scheme, following the TravelMate series laptops. Acer said that the Aspire 3 has leveraged the production-linked incentive (PLI) announced by the Government of India.

The Acer Aspire 3 is powered by Intel processors that allow users to handle everyday tasks with ease.

The company said in a statement that it is a strong supporter of the government’s ‘Make-in-India’ initiative and already manufactures desktops, all-in-one PCs, and tablets in India, apart from the TravelMate series and Aspire 3 series laptops.

GS Sondhi, Senior Director of Product Management, Acer India said, “Acer Aspire 3 is the first laptop under Aspire series that is manufactured locally with world-class manufacturing standards that is on-par with global processes to deliver performance and quality, which the customer demands. Built on the Intel platform, this laptop delivers enough power to see you through your day be it work, learn or for general use.”

Sondhi added that the impetus on PC manufacturing is particularly significant as it will help reduce imports considering the increase in demand amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Acer called the PLI scheme for I-T hardware a “game-changer” that has the advantage of increasing domestic value addition and significantly positioning India as a key manufacturing hub.

“Acer will focus on manufacturing laptops under the value segment, mainstream segment, and education segment category with leading partners like Intel. This will improve and generate new employment opportunities for the youth, upskill and develop ancillary electronic industries in India and bring in global manufacturing standards,” it added.

