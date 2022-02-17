Acer launches Predator Helios 300: Check out specifications, price

Acer today announced the launch of the all-new Predator Helios 300 with a 360Hz refresh display gaming laptop in India.

The newly launched Acer laptop has 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H processors (4.90 GHz Turbo, 8 cores, and 16 threads) that can handle the most demanding AAA games, Acer claimed

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, “With the launch of the all-new Predator Helios 300 with 360Hz refresh rates, the Indian gaming community will experience a 50% boost over today’s 240Hz competitive displays.”

Specifications



1. Predator Helios 300 has Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, and Control Center 2.0.



2. Full range of USB 3.2 ports that includes Thunderbolt 4 USB-C – which supports DisplayPort functionality and Power Delivery.



3. The HDMI 2.1 specification in the device enable users to easily plug into an external display such as 8K60, or 4K120.



4. A 4-zone RGB keyboard with see-through concave-shaped keycaps for WASD and features two integral keys to take note of Turbo and PredatorSense.

5. The device has 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan technology with the wind-guiding optimisation of Vortex Flow that keeps airflow strong, frames high, and temps low



6. It also comes with 11th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor, GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics, up to 32GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory, along with a high-speed PCIe storage.



7. Customers can purchase the new Predator Helios 300 on Acer Online Store, Flipkart, Acer Exclusive stores, and other authorised retail stores at Rs. 144,999.

