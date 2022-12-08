Apple iPhone users can now protect their data using physical Security Keys; here's how

Apple today introduced three new security features designed to help users protect their data in the cloud. These new features include iMessage Contact Key Verification, which allows users to verify they are communicating only with whom they intend; Security Keys for Apple ID, which allows users to require a physical security key to sign in to their Apple ID account; and Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, which uses end-to-end encryption to provide Apple's highest level of cloud data security. The features have been developed for public figures like celebrities, politicians, journalists and other prominent personalities who are more likely to face cyberattacks.



Apple has also announced the availability of these new features.

Security Keys for Apple ID will be available globally in early 2023. The Advanced Data Protection for iCloud has been launched in the US for members of the Apple Beta Software Program. It will be available to US users by the end of the year. The feature will start rolling out to the rest of the world in early 2023.

iMessage Contact Key Verification: This feature lets users verify that they are only communicating with the people they intend



Security Keys: These Keys for Apple ID gives users the option to require a physical security key to log in to their account



Advanced Data Protection: iCloud users get end-to-end encryption to further protect important iCloud data, such as backup and photos.

iMessage Contact Key Verification

iMessage Contact Key Verification is for users who face extraordinary digital threats — such as journalists, human rights activists, and members of government. They can choose to further verify that they are messaging only with the people they intend.

The vast majority of users will never be targeted by highly sophisticated cyberattacks, but the feature provides an important additional layer of security for those who might be. Conversations between users who have enabled iMessage Contact Key Verification will receive automatic alerts if an exceptionally advanced adversary, such as a state-sponsored attacker, were ever to succeed to breach cloud servers. It will even raise the alert if malware tries to eavesdrop on these encrypted communications. iMessage Contact Key Verification users can compare a Contact Verification Code in person, on FaceTime, or through another secure call.

Security Keys

Apple has made it easier for users to protect their accounts with two-factor authentication. With the launch of Security Keys, users will have the option to make use of third-party hardware security keys to enhance this protection. This feature is designed for users who often face concerted threats to their online accounts, such as celebrities, journalists, and members of government. Security Keys strengthen Apple's two-factor authentication by requiring a hardware security key as one of the two factors. This can be particularly helpful to avoid phishing scams.

Advanced Data Protection for iCloud



Apple has introduced Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, which uses end-to-end encryption to provide the company's highest level of cloud data security. This feature allows users to protect their most sensitive iCloud data with encryption that can only be decrypted on trusted devices. The introduction of Advanced Data Protection comes in response to growing concerns over data breaches in the cloud.

For users who enable Advanced Data Protection, the total number of data categories protected using end-to-end encryption rises to 23, including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos. The only major iCloud data categories that are not covered are iCloud Mail, Contacts, and Calendar because of the need to interoperate with the global email, contacts, and calendar systems.

