Bad news for Apple electric car fans! New details revealed about launch and features

Apple Electric Car fans waiting for the big reveal might have some not-so-good news. The company might have to push the launch schedule further down the timeline. There have been a series of delays in the past year in the development of Project Titan- the codename for the Apple electric car. The launch timeline has been pushed back to 2026, according to a new report by Bloomberg.

The report of a delay in Apple's electric car launch has also caused the company's shares to fall 2.4 per cent. Apple's automotive project, known as Project Titan, has been ongoing since 2014 when the company began designing a vehicle from scratch. The project has witnessed some major high-profile exits and entrances in the past few years.

Apple has reportedly scaled back its plans for a self-driving electric vehicle and is now planning a less ambitious design that will include a steering wheel and pedals and only support full autonomous capabilities on highways.

The company is said to be developing a vehicle that will allow drivers to conduct other tasks on a freeway and be alerted in time to switch to manual control when necessary. Last year, a Bloomberg report said that Apple was aiming to launch its electric car as early as 2025, with a focus on full self-driving capabilities.

The Apple electric car will be entering an extremely competitive segment with the likes of Tesla and Volkswagen rivaling the smartphone maker. Tesla holds a major portion of EV sales across the globe and is only second to Chinese company BYD which produces relatively less-powered EVs. BYD has also entered the Indian market with its offerings in the MPV and SUV segments.

