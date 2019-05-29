Apple launches iPod Touch starting Rs 18,900

Ahead of the World Wide Developer Conference 2019 (June 3-7), Apple has launched a new iPod Touch featuring a 4-inch display and the A10 Fusion chip. Priced at Rs 18,900 for the 32GB model, Rs 28,900 for the 128GB model and Rs 38,900 for the 256GB model, the iPod Touch will be available in six finishes - space grey, white, gold, blue, pink and (PRODUCT)RED.

As the last iPod refresh happened in 2015, this new launch has some new features onboard. Firstly, the new chip is likely to bring improved performance in games and for the first time on iPod, immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences and Group FaceTime. As AR is even more engaging and immersive with the new capabilities of shared AR, persistent AR, which is tied to a specific location, and image detection, the new iPod Touch can be used for fun and productive AR experiences across gaming, education and web browsing.

iPod Touch features three times faster graphics, for games to run smoothly. With iOS 12 onboard, users will be able to download the latest apps and games from the App Store. Users will be able to utilise the upcoming Apple Arcade toAppo, a game subscription service with over 100 new and exclusive games with no ads or additional purchases, and the ability to download games for offline play.

Apple iPod Touch features a 4-inch Retina display with 1136x640 p resolution along with thick bezels at the top and the bottom. The bottom bezel houses a non-Touch ID home button too. Other features include an 8MP camera with f/2.4 at the rear, a 1.2 MP camera for FaceTime calling at the front and a battery backup of close to 40 hours of music playback and 8 hours of video playback time.

"We're making the most affordable iOS device even better with a performance that is twice as fast as before, Group FaceTime and augmented reality starting at just $199," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's vice president of Product Marketing. "The ultra-thin and lightweight design of iPod touch has always made it ideal for enjoying games, music and so much more wherever you go."

Also read: India to soon get its first Apple retail store in Mumbai

Also read: Apple CEO Tim Cook says 4-year degree not necessary for coding