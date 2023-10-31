Apple refreshes new MacBook Pro line-up with M3 chips, price starts at Rs 1,69,900

Ending October on a hardware note, Apple has launched the new MacBook Pro lineup powered by the new family of M3 chips: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. Apple’s next generation features new GPU architecture and a faster CPU for improved performance. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 has been priced starting Rs 1,69,900, whereas the MacBook Pro 16 inch powered using M3 Pro starts at Rs 2,49,900 and the one with M3 Max starts at Rs 3,49,900.

All MacBook Pro models feature a Liquid Retina XDR display with 20 percent brighter SDR content, a built-in 1080p camera, six-speaker sound system, and a wide array of connectivity options. The machines offer up to 22 hours of battery life. To be available starting November 7, the machines are available for pre-order starting today.

“There is nothing quite like MacBook Pro. With the remarkable power-efficient performance of Apple silicon, up to 22 hours of battery life, a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, and advanced connectivity, MacBook Pro empowers users to do their life’s best work,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. “With the next generation of M3 chips, we’re raising the bar yet again for what a pro laptop can do. We’re excited to bring MacBook Pro and its best-in-class capabilities to the broadest set of users yet, and for those upgrading from an Intel-based MacBook Pro, it’s a game-changing experience in every way.”

MacBook Pro 14 inch

Apple says the new MacBook Pro 14 inch with M3 chip is great for students, business owners, musicians and video editors to name a few. The new machine is up to 60 percent faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, and with its advanced thermal system, it unleashes the full potential of M3 for sustained performance. Starting at Rs 1,69,900, the machine with M3 chip is powered by 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB Unified Memory and 512GB SSD. It is available in 1TB SSD storage as well. The machine with M3 Pro is priced starting Rs 1,99,900 features 11-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 18GB Unified Memory and 512GB SSD Storage. The one with M3 Max chip has got 14-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 36GB Unified Memory and 1TB SSD for Rs 3,19,900.

MacBook Pro 16 inch

The 16-inch new MacBook Pro is powered by M3 Max chips and are priced starting Rs 3,49,900 featuring 14-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 36GB Unified Memory and 1TB SSD Storage. The top end model launched today includes 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 48GB Unified Memory and 1TB SSD Storage for Rs 3,99,900.

MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max are available in new space black colour, featuring chemistry that forms an anodization seal to greatly reduce fingerprints. M3 Pro and M3 Max models are also available in silver, and the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 is available in silver and space gray.

