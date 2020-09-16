Apple set to release iOS 14 today, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 to debut as well

Apple is set to launch its latest iOS 14 software on Wednesday, September 16, company's CEO Tim Cook revealed at Apple's virtual event held on Tuesday (September 15).

The cult iPhone maker will also release its upcoming iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 alongside iOS 14 for all compatible devices on Wednesday. The iPadOS will come packed with features such as an enhanced search experience, pull-down menus, and redesigned sidebars.

Although Cook did not divulge the release time of the software, the iOS 14 is likely to reach compatible iPhone models and seventh-generation iPod touch at around 10:30 pm, India time, on Wednesday.

iOS 14 update will be available for download on all iPhone models in compatibility list of iOS 13.

This means the software will be supported on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the iPhone SE (2020).

Besides all these iPhone models, iOS 14 will also be compatible with the seventh-generation iPod touch.

You can download iOS 14 on your iPhone or iPod touch once it reaches your device by going to Settings>General>Software Update.

The software will also be downloaded automatically if you have already chosen that option on your device.

Apple unveiled iOS 14 software as the next iteration in the iOS family at WWDC (Worldwide Developer Conference) 2020 which was virtually held in June this year.

The software comes with new Maps features, comprising adding cycling as a transportation option, and routing for electric vehicle owners to help them find charging points along the way. iOS14 also has an in-built translator, improved security and privacy features in the Safari browser, and an enhanced and redesigned Siri.

However, the privacy feature that allows iPhone users to opt-out of in-app tracking will be delayed. Apple said the feature would not be immediately enforced when iOS 14 software is released following a hullabaloo by ad giants including Facebook, which lobbied against the proposal.

The Cupertino giant said it would give developers time until next year to adjust to the changes.