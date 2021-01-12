eCassini displays advanced 3D survey solution at CES2021

Helping reduce the carbon footprint of city planning and their infrastructure management, eCassini has developed the indoor/outdoor survey solution for public spaces, buildings, urban infrastructures and topographic measurements. The France-based georeferenced data leader has come up with advanced augmented web-based software as a service (or SaaS) accessible through a collaborative cloud designed to support the management of public spaces, making data available to multiple parties, in real-time.

Designed on 3D point technology, eCassini utilises an advanced survey technique combining LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) and Geographic Information System (GIS). According to the company, this advanced software can be used by the end-users to measure almost everything - indoor and outdoor - including height, distance, angles, surface area and volume, or determine the exact position of objects. The recorded data may be stored in a shared database that can be accessed and implemented by all subscribers and may be uploaded to the cloud whether georeferenced or not - applicable for use in conjunction with 360-degree photos, CAD, Shape, Mesh, GED, IFC object, digital model or orthophoto.

"Geomatics brings together all the tools and methods for acquiring, representing, analyzing and integrating geographic data. Our advanced application collects, analyzes, and interpretes essential data relating to the earth's surface, returning results with a 100% accuracy rate," says Patrick Maiore, founder, eCassini.

The data collected by the platform has been utilised in the design of urban development projects, network detection, street proposals, facade plans and more. Reviewed by industry-leading surveyors, the software's comprehensive accuracy has been deployed for numerous geomatic projects, returning precise dynamic measurements.

