FAU-G to be launched on Republic Day! New trailer, pre-registration link released

Highly-awaited mobile video game FAU-G is all set to launch on India's 70th Republic Day on January 26. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared the trailer of the upcoming game on Twitter. Kumar tweeted, "Whether it's a problem within the country or at the border... these Bharat ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem." He also shared the pre-registration link of the game.



Whether its a problem within the country or at the border...these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem



The one-minute-thirty-eight second long trailer is full of action. The trailer of the game based in Ladakh's Galwan valley comprises theme music in Hindi and Punjabi. This trailer is available on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. The trailer shows players in Indian Army uniforms.

According to the developer of FAU-G nCore Games, this will be a third- person shooter game featuring a level based on the recent Indo-China clashes in eastern Ladakh. Developers of the much anticipated game might add a battle royale mode later.

The game's Google Play listing reads, "Join a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory. Come face-to-face with India's enemies as you engage with hostile invaders on Indian soil. Fight for survival against the unforgiving terrain and the implacable enemy. Fill the shoes of a patriotic soldier and experience the bravery, brotherhood and sacrifice of the men guarding the country's borders."

nCore Games has confirmed that 20 per cent of the revenue earned from FAU-G shall be donated to the Bharat ke Veer foundation run by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The Bharat ke Veer foundation helps families of martyred soldiers and also those with serious injuries.

