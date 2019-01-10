First 'Redmi by Xiaomi' phone with 48MP rear camera to launch today

Xiaomi is set to launch its first smartphone under its new 'Redmi by Xiaomi' signature today in Beijing, China. The smartphone major is expected to launch Redmi Note 7 smartphone or the Redmi Pro 2.

The new phone will be a successor to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6. The pictures of the new phone were already teased by Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun on the social media sites.

According to the reports, the phone will come loaded with Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor. The phone is rumoured to come with 6GB of RAM. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is expected to have a water-drop notch with a vertically placed dual rear camera.

Furthermore, the leaks suggest that the smartphone will arrive in three colour options - Black, Blue, and Pink. Going by the images shared by Lei Jun, smartphone could have a massive 48 MP AI camera.

The details regarding the pricing is not yet available but rumours suggest that the new Redmi Pro 2 or the Redmi Note 7 variant will be priced under Yuan 2000 or Rs 20,000.

The new Redmi phone had recently surfaced on Geekbench listing where it scored 1,462 in single-core test, and 4,556 in multi-core test.

Xiaomi recently announced that Redmi would now function as an independent brand in itself, and this upcoming phone will be the first to launch under the 'Redmi by Xiaomi' label. Xiaomi's flagship smartphones, on the other hand, will be under Mi brand name.

The Xiaomi Redmi event will begin at 11.30 am IST.

