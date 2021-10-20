Google adds Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro to its flagship smartphone line-up

Announcing the annual upgrade for 2021, search giant Google has finally introduced the 6th generation Pixel smartphones. Claimed to be completely redesigned Google phones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro run Android 12 and are powered using Google’s Tensor processor.



Google has opted for a distinctive graphic and vibrant look for the Pixel 6 with a Camera Bar at the rear. Pixel 6 features a 5.5-inch display whereas the Pixel 6 Pro houses a 6.7-inch display. The camera bar in matte black metal complements the clean, symmetrical design. Google says the Pixel 6 Pro was inspired by the finishes of luxury jewellery and watches. It’s made with a polished metal unibody and transitions into gorgeous curved glass in colours that complement the metallic frames.



Both the new flagships feature the most advanced cameras ever built by Google. The entire camera experience is improved from the hardware to Pixel’s revolutionary computational photography. Both the models have a 50MP primary camera and a new 1/1.3 inch sensor on the back. This primary sensor can capture up to 150 per cent more light (compared to Pixel 5’s primary camera), for greater detail and rich colour. In addition, is the new 12 MP ultrawide lens with larger sensors. Pixel 6 Pro also houses a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom and up to 20x zoom with an improved version of Pixel’s Super Res Zoom. There is also an upgraded ultrawide front camera that records a 4K video. And for instant Snapchat access, the new Quick Tap to Snap feature will come exclusively to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro later this year. Google has a lot of software tricks on offer – Magic Eraser makes distractions such as strangers and unwanted objects in photos disappear – just with a few taps in Google Photos. And the Motion Mode features options like Action Pan and Long Exposure, for bringing movement to the shots. Action Pan can be used to take photos of kids riding a scooter or landing crazy skateboarding tricks against a stylish blurred background. Users will be able to create long exposure shots with a moving subject. In addition, is Red Tone – making camera and auto enhancement features more equitable.



Google says the new Pixel smartphones also have improved speech recognition and language understanding models. For instance, voice can be used to quickly type, edit, and send messages with Assistant voice typing in Messages, Gmail and more. Live Translate enables messaging with people in different languages, including English, French, German, Italian and Japanese. It works by detecting whether a message in chat apps, like WhatsApp or Snapchat, is different from your language, and if so, automatically offers you a translation. All of this detection and processing happens entirely on-device within Private Compute Core. With support for Interpreter mode, users will also be able to take turns translating what is said in up to 48 languages.



The Pixel 6 models are available for pre-order starting today in the US, with the Pixel 6 priced at $599 and the Pixel 6 Pro at $899.

Also read: Google to launch Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro on Oct 19