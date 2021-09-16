GoPro adds HERO10 Black to its action cam line-up; to retail for Rs 54,500 from November

GoPro marks its annual upgrade for 2021 with its new Rs 54,500 action camera, the HERO10 Black. Available for purchase starting early November on Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma and select imaging stores, HERO10 Black comes with a new protective lens cover with a hydrophobic, water-shedding design.

Hero10 Black dons a new high-performance GP2 processor for improved image quality and 2X faster video frame rates. It can capture 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, 4K video at 120fps and 2.7K video at 240fps. The company claims that the new GP2 processor enables improved video algorithms featuring local tone mapping (LTM) and 3D noise reduction (3DNR) that captures finer details, more realistic textures and better contrast-even under low light conditions.

The HyperSmooth 4.0 technology in HERO10 Black offers enhanced video stabilisation that can smooth out even shake-ladened experiences. The horizon levelling feature will extend the tilt limit from 27° to 45° in high-performance settings. With both the wireless and new USB-wired offloading options, transferring content from the camera to the Quik app on your phone is a cinch.

GoPro has also done away with all plastics for the packaging of HERO10 Black. It ships in a durable travel case that can also fit additional GoPro mounts and accessories. Speaking on GoPro's commitment to the environment, Nicholas Woodman, GoPro founder and CEO said, "We're as committed to reducing GoPro's impact on the environment as we are to producing the world's most versatile cameras and imaging software solutions".

Along with the Hero10 Black, GoPro current line-up includes the dual-lens, 360° MAX camera retailing for Rs 53,000, HERO9 Black for Rs 43,000 and HERO8 Black for Rs 31,000.

