Honor 10 Lite to launch in India on January 15; check out features, specifications

Huawei sub-brand, Honor is planning to launch Honor 10 Lite on January 15. As a successor to Honor 9 Lite, the phone is expected to be affordable. It is a toned down version of the Honor 10. Honor will also be launching its flagship phone, Honor View 20 at the end of this month on January 29. The Honor 10 Lite went official in China in November, while the Honor View 20 was launched as the Honor V20 in China last month.

Honor 9 Lite comes with a dewdrop display that offers a tiny notch. The Honor 10 Light gets a glassy rear panel which comes in distinctive colours that includes Gradient Blue, Gradient Red, Lily Valley White, and Magic Night Black. It is still a little unclear whether all the colours will be available in India.

The Honor 10 Lite will come with a 6.21-inch FHD+ Dewdrop display with a droplet-style notch in India. It will also ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box. Like the Honor 8X, the Honor 10 Lite gets an octa-core Kirin 710 chipset. The phone also makes use of the AI features, especially in the case of the cameras. The dual camera system includes a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary camera. The cameras can recognise around 22 scenes and supports AIS. The camera app also has a dedicated Night mode.

The Honor 10 Lite has a 24MP front camera for selfies. Additionally, the front camera is also AI-powered with support for 8 scene recognition modes and AI Group-selfies. Lastly, the phone houses a 3,400mAh battery.

The Honor 10 Lite's base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at CNY 1399 (approx Rs 14,500) in China.

The Honor View 20, on the other hand, is Honor's first smartphone with a punch-hole display. The Honor V20 price in India could approximately be Rs 30,000 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

