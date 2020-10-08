HONOR launches Watch ES, Watch GS Pro in India; check price, features

HONOR, a brand of Huawei Consumer Business Group, has launched two smartwatches in the Indian market - Watch ES and Watch GS Pro in India. HONOR claims that the Watch ES featuring a 1.6 inch AMOLED display with 95 workout modes has been designed for the go-getters, whereas the Watch GS Pro with up to 25 days battery backup is for the adventurers and urban explorers.

"HONOR has been a forerunner when it comes to technology and innovation. Our products represent the brand's commitment of creating an intelligent and fully-connected experience in all-scenarios, at competitive pricing. HONOR wearables have received appreciation among consumers, not just in India but globally as well. With these two new addition - HONOR Watch ES and HONOR Watch GS Pro, we are confident of yet again meeting the customers' expectations and replicating the success story in India market," said Charles Peng, President, HONOR India.

The HONOR Watch ES comes with a 70 per cent screen-to-body ratio and has an always-on display option and over 200 watch faces. Offering professional guidance at home, it has 12 animated workout courses and 44 animated exercises. The smartwatch also features spo2 monitor for tracking blood oxygen saturation levels, a 24/7 truseen 4.0 heart rate monitor and sleep tracking.

Other features include music control, call notifications and reject call option, find my phone, push notifications, weather, alarm, stopwatch, timer and many more. It can Fast Charge up-to 70 per cent in 30 minutes. The watch weighs 34 grams and is 10.7 mm thin. The Watch ES will be available in black variant on Amazon India starting 17th October for Rs 7,499.

The HONOR Watch GS Pro, on the other hand, has a rugged exterior and can withstand extreme conditions, including temperature-humidity-altitude resistance, salt spray, sand resistance and humidity resistance. It comes with GPS route back, Bluetooth calling, SpO2, and over 100 workout modes such as skiing, hiking, mountain climbing, trail running, swimming and a lot more. Priced at Rs 17,999, the Watch GS Pro will be available in black colour on Flipkart starting 16th October.

