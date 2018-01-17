Honor 9 Lite with quad-camera setup, Android Oreo launched in India for Rs 10,999

Honor has launched its Honor 9 Lite with a quad-camera setup for Indian markets on Wednesday. Prices for the second quad-camera phone by the Huawei sub-brand will begin from Rs 10,999. Along with the four cameras, the Honor 9 Lite sports an 18:9 edge-to-edge screen, Android Oreo and a glass back.

For both dual camera setups at the front and back, Honor 9 Lite uses a combination of 13 megapixel primary sensor and a 2 megapixel secondary camera. The camera setup is good for capturing bokeh images and 1080p videos. The front-facing dual cameras have gesture control shooting, panorama selfie, and other inbuilt effects, whereas the rear cameras dual cameras come equipped with PDAF autofocus and wide aperture.

The screen on the Honor 9 Lite is a 5.65-inch IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The edge-to-edge display comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2160x1080 pixels, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

The phone features also double-sided 2.5D glass at the front as well as the back for a mirror-like finish. However, only Sapphire Blue and Glacier Grey colour options will have the mirror-like effect, whereas the Midnight Black will come with a matte-finish at the back.

On the performance front, the Honor 9 Lite is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor clocked at 2.36 GHz. It is couple with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. In Indian markets, the 3GB RAM variant comes with 32GB of internal storage, and the 4GB RAM variant comes with 64GB storage, which can be expanded to 256GB. However, the 4GB/32GB, which will be seen on the global markets, has been kept away from the Indian markets.

The Honor 9 Lite draws its juice from a 3,000mAh battery, which is good for a single day's usage on moderate use. In terms of connectivity, the phone supports VoLTE, 4G, 3G and 2G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct and Bluetooth 4.2. It will Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box with Honor's EMUI on top.

The 3GB variant of the Honor 9 Lite has been priced at Rs 10,999, whereas the 4GB variant will be sold for Rs 14,999. The will be sold exclusively from Flipkart and Honor India Stores in flash sales. The flash sales have been scheduled from January 21 to 23, beginning from 12:00 am each day.