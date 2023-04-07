Indian founders-backed American start-up launches chatbot like ChatGPT

Rezolve.ai, a leading AI-powered employee service desk, has announced the launch of its new feature – a ChatGPT-like IT services management (ITSM) chatbot that aims to transform the way organisations manage their enterprise knowledge base, delivering accurate, data-driven responses to employee queries within Microsoft Teams.

The technology enables the chatbot to quickly browse through a range of documents, including manuals and IT helpdesk websites, to learn from their content. Further, by ingesting existing knowledge, the chatbot can provide immediate employee support and deliver personalised experiences with precise and relevant responses.

Founded by Manish Sharma, Saurabh Kumar and Udaya Bhaskar Reddy, Rezolve.ai is an AI-powered modern service desk that helps enterprises empower their employees with instantaneous and personalised support using the power of conversational AI and advanced automation.

Interestingly, Rezolve.ai has already brought in quite a few innovations to the employee support space by offering various features within Microsoft Teams, including smart chatbot, easy automation engine, no code automation studio, desktop automation, generative AI and ‘In-built’ live chat in MS Teams among other things.

“Trained on millions of IT knowledge articles, this robust AI-powered feature can read and understand a wide range of enterprise knowledge documents, including specific SharePoint folders, customer support FAQs, employee handbooks, SOP documents, technical manuals, past ticket history, and troubleshooting guides,” said Sharma.

In a similar context, CEO Kumar said that the advanced AI-powered ITSM chatbot can create tickets, automate tasks, and orchestrate complex, time-consuming processes.

“With this new feature, we are taking a huge leap forward in providing instant and accurate support to employees, enabling them to focus on their core responsibilities and improve overall productivity. Now Rezolve.ai eliminates the need to create knowledge manually. Simply update the relevant document, and you're good to go. It's that simple,” he said.

Rezolve.ai auto-resolves up to 65 per cent of employee issues using knowledge, task, process, and desktop automation.

Now, employees can quickly help themselves by getting answers to their questions, creating new incident/service requests, checking the status of existing tickets, or accomplishing repetitive tasks or processes just by interacting with Rezolve.ai within Microsoft Teams.

