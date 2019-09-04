iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple TV Plus to launch next week: All you need to know

Apple will unveil its iPhone 11 series on September 10 at the Steve Jobs Theatre in California. Other than the rumoured iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple is expected to release new Apple Watch models, Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade services. This will also be the first time Apple's iPhone will come with a 'Pro' moniker, however, there are little or no chances of a USB-C connector and Apple is going to stick to the Lightning port.

Design-wise, the 2019 iPhone series is going to be nothing more than a spec bump over its predecessor. The new iPhones will seemingly look similar to the 2018 iPhones. The Pro iPhone models will come with a 5.8 and 6.5 OLED panel whereas the iPhone XR sequel or the iPhone 11 will have a 6.1-inch LCD screen. Apple will stick to the notch, unlike many of its Android counterparts. The cut-out will house the improved multi-angle face ID sensors.

At the back, the iPhone will come with a larger square-ish camera bump housing triple and dual camera lenses. In addition to the telephoto and wide-angle lenses, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will get a new ultra-wide-angle lens. The iPhone 11, on the other hand, will have a new dual-lens setup with wide and telephoto lenses. To make the setup look more appealing, the entire back of the phone, including the camera, will be carved out of the same piece.

The iPhone 11series will be powered by a new A13 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. According to the Geekbench listing, the single-core score of the iPhone 11 is 5415 and the multi-core score is 11294. The 2019 iPhones will also have larger batteries and have reverse wireless charging like the Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Note 10 smartphones.

Pricing on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will likely be in line with last year's models. The price for the iPhone 11 is expected to be $749 or approximately Rs 54,000. The iPhone 11 Pro will be starting from $999 or approximately Rs 72,000 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max is expected to start from $1,099 or approximately Rs 79,066.

Other than the new iPhone models, Apple will launch the Series 5 Apple Watch with minor upgrades to the processor and the battery life. On September 10, Apple is also expected to disclose the official launch date and price for its Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade services. Apple could also talk about new AirPods (AirPods 3) with water resistance and noise cancellation, and a budget variant of HomePod for early 2020.

Edited By: Udit Verma

