Jabra launches wireless stereo device Elite 45h for Rs 9,999

With the growing market for true wireless stereo devices, even Jabra has introduced an on-ear wireless headphone in the Indian market. The Elite 45h priced at Rs 9,999 is designed for everyday commuters with a battery life of up to 50 hours as per the company claims.

Weighing 160 grams, the Elite 45h has a lightweight headband and soft oval ear-cushions mold for added ear comfort. It has a flexible design as single fold allows headphones to lie flat, fitting easily into bags. Unlike touch buttons on the new age headphones, this one houses physical buttons. The headphone features a large 40mm speaker for an enhanced music experience and a dual-microphone technology for clear calls even during noisy environments. The Elite 45h supports one-touch access to Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. The headphone requires users to utilise the Jabra Sound+ app for optimising music audio for a personalised experience based on each user's unique hearing profile. The headphone supports customisable music equaliser, also available in the Jabra Sound+ App, to tweak and customise music such as boost bass, turn up treble, or more, as per personal preferences. It supports passive noise cancellation as well as wind noise protection. Bluetooth 5.0 compliant, it has an operating range of up to 10 meters. While it can be connected to two devices at the same time, it stores pairing settings for eigth devices.

Just like smartphones, the Elite 45h supports fast charging capability. As per the company claims, 15 minutes of charge can juice the headphone for 10 hours. A single charge can last for close to 50 hours.

"The Elite 45h is the first on-ear headphone with Jabra MySound personalisation feature. The product has been designed for everyday commuters who could use the 50-hour battery life and 40mm speakers to listen to music and make calls on-the-go, without ever worrying about running out of charge. Jabra's years of audio know-how has helped to create the most portable, powerful and compact headphones which are easy on the pocket too," says Dr Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager, India & SAARC at Jabra.

Jabra Elite 45h will be available in Copper Black on Amazon India starting August 6, 2020.