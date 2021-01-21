JBL C115 wireless earbuds launched for Rs 4,999

Harman, a leading name in personal and commercial audio, has launched new wireless earbuds for consumers in the Indian market. The C115, launched under JBL, belongs to the true wireless stereo headphone category designed for answering calls and entertainment. Priced at Rs 4,999, the JBL C115 wireless earbuds are available on Amazon India in four colour options - black, white, mint and red.

Housing a 5.8 mm driver, the earbuds are accompanied by three sizes of ear tips. Harman claims the C115 has been designed for those seeking more than just elementary features from their 'hearables' and offers an ergonomic fit. And unlike many earbuds, this one supports dual connect, allowing the user to use just one or both the buds, in stereo or mono mode.

The headphones also feature voice assistance support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, autonomous connectivity, and long battery backup. It houses a BT 5.0 chip for instant connectivity with the smartphone when taken out of the case. Placed in the charging cradle, the JBL C115 has 21 hours of battery backup, including six hours on the earbuds and 15 hours through the charging case.

"Over its 75-year history, JBL has delivered the best sound experiences to different generations of audio enthusiasts cutting across demography and pocket size. Celebrating our milestone 75-year anniversary, we are excited to bring the new JBL C115 TWS to our aspiring youth who are discerning in their sound choices, without losing sight of the price tag. JBL C115 TWS is for consumers who are ready to enhance their true wireless sound experience with the best quality sound in the category," says Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India.

JBL, an American audio equipment manufacturer, was acquired by Harman in 1969 (earlier named Jervis Corporation), which designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. In March 2017, Harman became a wholly-owned subsidiary of South Korean-based Samsung Electronics.

