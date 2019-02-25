LG launches G8 ThinQ, G8s ThinQ at MWC 2019; check specs, features

South Korea's LG has launched three new smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona namely LG G8 ThinQ, LG G8S ThinQ and the 5G-enabled LG V50 ThinQ 5G. Among the three, the LG G8s ThinQ is the affordable version of LG G8 ThinQ. The company has also introduced a new Hand ID feature. It is an authentication feature that makes uses of the palm vein! The earpiece has also been eliminated from the phone and in place LG has introduced Crystal Sound OLED display. The bottom speakers have been retained and are now capable of stereo sound.

Also Read: Images of LG's V50 ThinQ leaked online, here's all you need to know about the new 5G phone

LG G8s ThinQ features a 6.1-inch QHD+ display and IP68 dust and water-resistant technology. On the other hand, the LG G8s ThinQ has a larger display of 6.2-inchs which is full-HD+. Meanwhile, one variant of LG G8 ThinQ features a triple rear camera setup and another comes with dual cameras.

As far as specifications are concerned, LG ThinQ has a FullVision display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone weigh 167 grams and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core 855 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable (up to 2TB via microSD card. The LG G8s ThinQ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, not expandable via microSD card. The LG V50 ThinQ 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes equipped with the Snapdragon X50 modem to facilitate 5G connectivity.

For optics, the LG G8 ThinQ features a triple rear camera with 12-MP primary sensor; 12-MP 45-degree telephoto lens and a 16-MP wide-angle lens. While the dual camera variant LG G8 ThinQ boasts of a wide angle lens and primary sensor. At the front, there is an 8-MP autofocus camera. On the other hand, the LG G8s ThinQ features triple rear cameras, with a 12-MP primary sensor, a 12-MP telephoto lens and a 13-MP wide-angle sensor. On the front, it consists of an 8-MP sensor and ToF Z Camera for Hand ID authentication, similar to that present in LG G8 ThinQ.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C. The LG G8 ThinQ packs a 3,500mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology support.

The price and release date of LG G8 ThinQ and LG G8S ThinQ have not been revealed. The phones will be made available in Carmine Red, New Aurora Black, and New Moroccan Blue colours.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Nokia 9 PureVew with 5 rear cameras launched; check out specifications, price

Also Read: Xiaomi launches 5G smartphone Mi Mix 3 at Rs 48,000

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 9 with 48-megapixel camera launched; here's all you need to know