Motorola e22s Android phone with 90Hz display launched in India at Rs 8,999

Motorola has launched a new budget smartphone Moto e22s in India today. The new device is powered by a MediaTek chipset and sits under the Rs 10,000 price bracket. The Moto e22s device will be going on the first sale later this week. The smartphone gets a dual camera setup and a front-facing camera in a punch hole additionally, it is powered by Android 12. The Moto e22s will be placed under the recent Moto e32 which was launched at a price of Rs 10,499 and the Moto e32s which was launched at Rs 9,999.

Moto e22s Price and Availability

The Moto e22s has been launched at a price of Rs 8,999 in India. The device will be sold via e-commerce platform Flipkart and other retail stores from 22 October. The device will be sold in a single storage variant (64GB) and will be available in two colour options: Arctic Blue and Eco Black.

Motorola announced the launch of the Moto e22s via Twitter. In a statement, the company said, “The Moto e22s comes with a 90Hz Display, a stylish Premium Design, 16MP AI Camera, easy access with Side Fingerprint Sensor, Android 12 and much more with the stunning #motoe22s at just ₹8,999. Sale starts 22nd October on @flipkart & at leading retail stores.”



Moto e22s Features and Specifications

Moto e22s Chipset: The new device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core CPU with four A53 2.3GHz and four A53 1.8GHz cores. The device’s processor will be paired with 4GB RAM. While the internal storage is limited to 64GB, buyers will be able to expand it by 1TB using a microSD card slot.

Moto e22s Display: In terms of display, you’ll get a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a 1600x720 resolution. The overall pixel density will be limited to 268 ppi. The display panel supports 90Hz refresh rate.

Moto e22s Camera: When it comes to optics, you’ll get a dual lens setup with the primary lens being a 16MP unit. The second module is a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is an 8MP unit placed in a punch-hole in the display.

Moto e22s Battery and other features: The Moto e22s comes with a 5000mAh battery unit. It supports 10W charging speed. The device also gets a charging brick and supporting cable in the box. The device gets a single speaker with a 3.5mm headphone jack to add accessories. It also gets a single microphone for phone calls. The phone will come with Android 12 out of the box with Motorola’s own custom ROM, which is pretty close to stock Android.