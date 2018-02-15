Motorola Moto Z2 Force with shatter-proof screen, Snapdragon 835 launched at Rs 34,999

Motorola is finally launched the Moto Z2 Force here in India, almost a year after its global debut. The phone comes with flagship specifications but still seems a little dated compared to what's in store for 2018.

Motorola has launched the Moto Z2 Force here in India at a price of Rs 34,999. This pricing brings it in direct competition with OnePlus 5T which starts at Rs 32,999. Despite the flagship specifications, Motorola's Moto Z2 Force comes at a relatively late date. There are numerous flagships lined-up in the coming months that will launch with updated Snapdragon 845.

However, Motorola has paired the phone with a few launch offers that make it an attractive buy. The device will be available on Flipkart bundled with a TurboPower Pack Moto Mod that is worth Rs 5,999. Moto Z2 Force is being sold as a Limited Edition offering in India.

The device was launched at price of $799 (roughly Rs 51,000) in the US. Considering the time since the first launch, Motorola priced it much lower in India.

The biggest selling points of the device are the shatter-proof screen and Moto Mods. The shatterproof screen is what gives the device a 'Force' badge. Currently, there are 16 mods that can be attached to the phone.

Apart from this, the device comes with a Snapdragon 835 chipset along with a 5.5-inch QHD ShatterShield POLED display. The processor will be supported by a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM variant. For storage, the device will get 64GB and 128GB variants. Both variants can house a MicroSD card of up to 2TB.

For the camera, the Moto Z2 Force features a dual-lens setup with a pair of 12Megapixel Sony IMX386 sensors which will be coupled with a dual-LED flash. For the front snapper, Motorola has given the Z2 Force a 5Megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an 85-degree wide-angle lens. The front camera will also get an LED flash.

The Moto Z2 Force comes with staple connectivity options like 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS and a USB Type-C port. The device will come with Android Oreo out of the box and will be source its power from a 2,730mAh battery.