New MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard launched in India at Rs 92,990

Apple has launched its updated MacBook Air in India on Wednesday at Rs 92,990. It will soon be available for pre-orders and will be available in stores after a week.

Apple also bought out a new Mac Mini with 512 GB priced at Rs 1,05,900. Price for the older 256GB variant has been slashed to Rs 74,900.

The new MacBook Air has the new Magic Keyboard. "A redesigned scissor mechanism delivers 1mm of key travel for a comfortable and stable key feel, while the new inverted-"T" arrangement for the arrow keys makes them easier to find without looking6 down,"?the company said on its website.

For specifications, it has a 13-inch retina display along with Touch ID and runs on a macOS Catalina. As for processing power, the new MacBook Air sports up to the 10th Gen quad-core 1.2Ghz Intel Core i7 processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.8 GHz, making it twice as fast as its predecessor. Graphics performance has been upgraded 80 per cent with the Intel Iris Plus Graphics.

The base model of MacBook Air has a 256GB storage but can support upto 2TB SSD. The storage capacity, according to Apple, has been doubled in the newer version. The Apple T2 Security Chip handles privacy and protects the Touch ID data.

A three mic-array and stereo speakers ensure better sound quality during calls and better audio quality. There is a Thunderbolt 3 port for quicker transfers, and it can support a 6K external display.

