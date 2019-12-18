Nokia 2.3 launched in India; check price, specs, availability

HMD Global has launched Nokia 2.3 in India on Wednesday at a price of Rs 8,199. The Nokia 2.3 will be available starting December 27 on Nokia's official website, nokia.com, and retail outlets like Reliance Digital, Croma, Poorvika, Sangeetha and Big C.

The new Nokia 2.3 has a 6.2-inch HD+ display with resolution of 1520x720 pixels. The new smartphone will be available in Cyan Green, Charcoal and Sand colour options.

Nokia 2.3 is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The phone also has a microSD card, which can be used to expand the phone's memory up to 400GB. Nokia 2.3 runs stock Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. Nokia has promised to upgrade the device to Android 10 in future. The device will receive OS updates for two years and monthly security updates for three years.

The Nokia 2.3 comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. The camera setup houses a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone also features a 5MP front camera. Nokia 2.3 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and is expected to ship with a 5V1A charger.

HMD Global is offering Nokia 2.3 with an 1-year replacement guarantee for people who purchase the smartphone before April 1, 2020.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, said, "Nokia 2 series has been one of our most successful franchises in the accessible segment in India and to augment the value we bring to our Indian consumers, we have fronted a 1-year replacement guarantee on Nokia 2.3 that will ensure our consumers can sit back and enjoy all - AI imaging, entertainment and everyday essentials."