Nokia 9 PureView with 5 rear cameras launched; check out specifications, price

HMD Global unveiled Nokia 9 PureView smartphone during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The Nokia 9 PureView is world's first penta-lens camera phone and features a notch-less design along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone design and specifications were leaked several times before after its launch. Nokia 9 PureView has thin-bezels and a flat display. The phone also comes with a metal frame with glass panels covering the front and back sides.

Also Read: Nokia 9 PureView images leaked, shows off rear Penta-lens setup

Other than the Nokia 9 PureView, HMD Global also launched the Nokia 4.1, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 1 Plus (Go Edition) and a new feature phone called the Nokia 210.

Coming back to Nokia 9 PureView, the biggest USP of the phone is its cameras with dual LED flash. The smartphone comes with five Zeiss cameras on the back are made up of 2 RGB colour sensors and 3 monochrome black & white sensors. The phone makes use of all of its cameras to capture HDR shots in order to offer a 12-megapixel depth map, resulting in a picture with large dynamic range. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera for taking selfies.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Nokia 9 PureView sports a 5.99-inch Quad HD pOLED HDR 10 (2560X1440 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor clocked at 2.8Ghz and paired with Adreno 630 GPU. The Nokia 9 PureView comes with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and inbuilt storage. The Nokia 9 PureView runs Android 9.0 Pie out of the box and comes with a dual SIM support. Other noteworthy features of Nokia 9 PureView include an in-display fingerprint sensor, single speaker with smart amp, water-resistant rating (IP67) and more.

The Nokia 9 PureView is also part of Google's Android One program, which means it should get speedy updates and guaranteed security updates for 3 years. As far as the connectivity is concerned, Nokia 9 PureView supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), USB Type-C support and a 3320mAh battery which supports fast charging and QI wireless charging.

The Nokia 9 PureView price was announced to be $699 or approximately Rs 49,650. The smartphone will be available in only the Midnight Blue colour. The Nokia 9 PureView will go on sale starting from March.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 9 with 48-megapixel camera launched; here's all you need to know

Also Read: Xiaomi launches 5G smartphone Mi Mix 3 at Rs 48,000