Oppo A5 launched in India at Rs 14,990 with 19:9 display, dual camera

Oppo has launched the A5 in India with a notch-design and dual camera lens on the rear panel. The phone will be going against popular mid-range smartphones in India, including the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Vivo Y83, Nokia 6.1 and 6.1 Plus. The device is priced at Rs 14,990 and comes with a single 4GB RAM variant with 32GB of internal storage.

The device will be available across various online and offline stores in the country from August 25. The device has been launched in two colours, Red and Blue.

The Oppo A5 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display which seems to be relatively low in comparison to other phones in the same price segment. It is, however, a tall display with a notch. The aspect ratio measures up to 19:9 and has a screen to body ratio of 87.9 per cent.

The display is covered by a 2.5D curved glass panel. The processor is a Snapdragon 450 chipset which is clocked at 1.8GHz paired with Adreno 506 GPU.

In terms of camera optics, the phone comes with a dual lens setup on the rear panel. The primary sensor is a 13-megapixel unit with f/2.2 aperture and the secondary sensor is a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 sensor.

On the front panel there's a single 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The USP of the device lies in front camera. It comes with Oppo's Beauty Technology 2.0, which according to Oppo, can recognize 296 facial spots.

The phone extracts power from a 4,230 mAh battery. Oppo A5 comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, A-GPS, Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device measures in at a thickness of 8.2mm.