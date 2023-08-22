Oppo Reno 10Pro+ 5G review: Here's why this smartphone is a strong contender among other flagship phones

Oppo's Reno series has consistently stood out for its distinctive and fashionable designs, strong performance, and advanced camera features. The latest addition to the lineup, the Reno 10 Pro+, maintains this tradition. However, with its remarkable specifications on paper, the question arises: Can the Reno 10 Pro+ successfully fill the void in the sub-Rs 60,000 category?

From the front, most smartphones appear strikingly similar, with their distinctiveness lying in the rear design and camera placement. Oppo has achieved a remarkable feat with the Reno 10 Pro+, boasting an eye-catching and unique design featuring a large, pill-shaped oval camera module at the back. The device's dual finish paint enhances its premium appearance, especially in our review unit's captivating purple colour, which indeed turned heads. However, the soft finish does make it feel a bit slippery.

Despite housing a 6.74-inch display, the phone feels comfortably manageable to hold, primarily due to its curved edges that provide a secure grip. On the right side, you'll find the power button and volume controls, while the top houses the infrared sensor. The bottom section includes the SIM slot and charging port. The in-display fingerprint sensor works flawlessly and provides quick unlocking, while the Face Unlock option can be a bit unreliable at times. Unlike many premium phones that boast water resistance with IP certification, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ lacks this feature.

The 6.74-inch curved-edge display impresses with its brightness, vibrant colours, and responsiveness. While it may not be the brightest display available, the panel's sunlight legibility is notably impressive. Supporting dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz, it ensures a smooth experience whether you're scrolling through web pages, using social media apps, streaming content, or gaming, with no instances of screen stutter.

The almost bezel-less design enhances the visual experience, making streaming content and playing games a delight. The device's rear is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, providing an added layer of durability and peace of mind.

The device operates on ColorOS, featuring a tidy user interface with neatly arranged apps in the app drawer. During the initial setup, I was prompted to install additional apps, but I chose to skip this step. However, I noticed that the phone came with quite a bit of bloatware, alongside the standard Google apps and services. Apps like FinShell Pay, Daily Hunt, Hot FreeGames, Hot Games, Josh, Moj, Snapchat, Sharechat, and others were preinstalled. Fortunately, most of them could be uninstalled, allowing me to declutter the device to my liking.

Although the Reno 10 Pro+ is a flagship offering, it doesn't run on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC found in other phones within its range. Instead, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which was last year's flagship chipset. However, this chipset proves to be more than capable of handling all apps and multitasking with ease. To put its power to the test, I edited a large video captured on the device itself, and there were no signs of slowdown. Even demanding games ran smoothly, although I did notice the device heating up after about 20 minutes of gaming. The review unit I had came with 256GB of onboard storage with 12GB RAM, with approximately 28GB already used for the operating system and default apps.

The rear triple camera setup consists of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto lens. Both the primary sensor and the telephoto lens shine in performance. The primary lens delivers crisp shots with exquisite details and true-to-life colour reproduction, irrespective of the lighting conditions. The telephoto lens excels in portrait shots, accurately identifying objects without smudging the edges. The telephoto lens also supports 3x optical zoom and a 120x digital zoom. For digital zoom, Oppo has also put its software to use that processes the shorts to make them look sharp. This worked well till up to 30x zoom but anything captured using 40x and more was pixelated. However, compared to the primary lens, images shot with the telephoto lens appeared slightly oversaturated.

The device can shoot 4K videos, and the video quality impresses with clarity, vibrant colours, proper exposure, and a good dynamic range. The videos are also well-stabilized, providing smooth and professional-looking footage. An added bonus is the dual-view video feature, which allows both the selfie camera and rear camera to record in the same frame simultaneously. This unique feature proves especially useful for vloggers and content creators, providing them with creative flexibility and enhanced storytelling capabilities.

Even the 32MP front camera does an impressive job of capturing selfies, ensuring detailed and visually pleasing self-portraits.

Irrespective of the sleek design, Oppo has bundled a 4700mAh battery that manages to last a full day with heavy usage. Unlike Apple and Samsung flagships, this one comes bundled with a 100W fast charger that managed to juice up the smartphone in around 30 minutes.

Verdict: For Rs 54,999, the combination of the distinctive design, impressive display, well-rounded photography and responsive performance makes Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ a strong contender among flagship smartphones.

Specs: 6.74-inch display, Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, 12GB + 256GB, 50MP + 64MP+ 8MP camera, 32MP front camera, 4700mAh battery, 100W Flash Charge, ColorOS 13, 194 grams, 162.9 x 74 x 8.2mm