POCO's first smartphone as an independent brand will cost you Rs 15,999

POCO, after turning independent this January, launched its first smartphone to compete in the mid-range segment dominated by Redmi, its erstwhile parent brand. The X2 is the second handset in the brand's lifecycle, launched almost 18 months after its maiden smartphone -- F1. Working towards becoming a completely separate legal entity, POCO is also manufacturing X2 in India.

"POCO X2 is a culmination of efforts between the R&D team in China and POCO India. We are now in the second stage where we have become an independent entity. We have all our product, sales, marketing and strategy team under POCO," says Manmohan Chandolu, General Manager, POCO India.

The mid-budget handset features a 6.67-inch 120Hz display covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. A quad-camera setup at the rear including a 64MP IMX686 primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro sensor makes it more than capable to capture stunning pictures under good lighting conditions. Running MIUI for POCO based on Android 10, X2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with AI Face works as security lock. The P2i coating on the X2 makes it splash-proof. With the 4500mAh battery onboard, the device will be accompanied with 27W charger. The smartphone will be available in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB for Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

With features such as 120Hz display, 64MP IMX 686 camera, and LiquidCool Technology, X2 aims to maintain a sharp focus on what matters. The company is expected to launch more handsets this year.

Commenting on the change in strategy to launch a mid-tier smartphone, Chandolu explains, "Over the last one and a half year, we have understood what the customer wants. We will take it step by step, really focussing on our one philosophy - 'Everything You Need, Nothing You Don't'. The way users and fans have supported us throughout the POCO journey has been nothing short of incredible. POCO X2 is very much the result of feedback and requests from the POCO community. We will continue to make efforts to democratise decision-making and continue to evolve; buyers and the community, in general, will get to see more examples as we move ahead."

However, POCO shares its resources from Xiaomi in terms of the supply chain, logistics, manufacturing and after-sales. "For instance, a customer will be more comfortable with thousand-plus service centres that are ready to serve," Chandolu adds. Going beyond smartphones, POCO might think of adding smartphone accessories but Chandolu avers that nothing has been decided yet.

