PUBG 'Lite' all set for India launch: The free-to-play version can run on low-end PC's, here're the details

PUBG is a big deal for Indian gamers and has a huge following among people of all age groups in India. The Battle Royale game has become a part of our daily conversations, thanks largely to several controversies that have been associated with it. The availability of the game on the mobile platform has also contributed to its success. But PUBG on PCs has still not taken off owing to its typically high-end requirements, and PUBG Lite is hoping change that. As the name PUBG 'LITE' highlights, the game is built to cater to people who do not have access to high-end gaming hardware.

PUBG Lite has been in the news for a while now and the 'lighter' version of the game is already available in 15 countries, majority of them being the Asian countries. Now, PUBG has confirmed through its official Facebook page that the game's Lite version will soon be launched in India. The exact launch date has not been revealed but there is a possibility that the game will be out during the Steam sale around June 25.

"We are thrilled to announce that PUBG LITE will soon be expanding to India!", the official page of PUBG LITE stated.

The PUBG Lite India Facebook page also says that the players who will be visiting GamerConnect Kolkata will get the exclusive rewards.

The minimum requirements for running the game include a PC powered by Core i3, a 2.4GHz processor with 4GB RAM and 4GB storage. The PC should have Intel HD Graphics 4000, however, an AMD Radeon HD7870 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 is recommended for a smooth performance. PUBG Lite will be free to play, unlike the fully loaded PC version.

PUBG Lite's first beta was launched in Thailand earlier in the year with Brazil and Turkey being the most recent countries to join the club with the beta going live on May 23. There is a mobile version of PUBG Lite too but its launch in India hasn't been confirmed yet.

Edited by Udit Verma

