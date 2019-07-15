Realme 3i launched in India; check out price, specifications

Realme launched the latest version of its popular smartphone series Realme 3 in India on Monday. The new version Realme 3i sports a familiar diamond-cut texture and a dewdrop notch. In India, the lower and top-end models of Realme 3i are priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. The Realme3i will be available in three colour variants: Diamond Blue, Diamond Black and Diamond Red. The lower-end variant comes with 3GB RAM and 32 GB storage capacity, while the top-end phone will have 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage capacity.

Realme 3i features

The #realme3i will be available in two variants - 3+32GB at 7,999 - 4+64GB at 9,999 First sale starts at 12 PM, 23rd July on @Flipkart and https://t.co/reDVoAlOE1.#SmartphonesKaChampion pic.twitter.com/MM4oS8oGTi - realme (@realmemobiles) July 15, 2019

Realme 3i will come with 4230 mAh AI battery, along with 13+2 MP dual camera. The company says the Content Adaptive Brightness Control (CABC) mode in it ups the battery performance by 5 per cent in balanced mode and 10 per cent in high energy efficiency mode. The smartphone, which comes with ColorOS 6.0+ Android 9.0 operating system, has 13 MP AI selfie camera at the front end. It features a 6.22-inch HD+ dewdrop full-screen display with 88.30 per cent screen-to-body ratio for a large screen experience. Realme 3i also boasts of artificial intelligence-based facial and fingerprint unlock and dual VolTE slot for SIM card.

Realme 3 Pro receives first OTA update; brings 960 fps slow motion video recording

"The intensely customised 13+2MP dual rear camera of Realme 3i with AI-driven scene recognition gives stunning shots in real-time. The premium nightscape mode produces substantially enhanced images under dark conditions, with better performance in exposure, details, & clarity," the company said.

The Realme 3i is powered by 12nm MediaTek Helio P60 processor -- the most powerful processor at its price -- clocked at 2.0 GHz and features Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, which makes it smoother and power-efficient device, said the company.

Realme's previous offering Realme 3 Pro sported a Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6.3 inch full-HD IPS panel, slim bezels with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5. Realme 3 Pro was also available in three new colours namely Nitro Blue, Lightning Purple and Carbon Grey.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

Realme 3 Pro with 64MP Ultra HD camera mode, Snapdragon 710 launched; here's all you need to know

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India: Redmi Note 7, Realme U1, and more

Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: 5 things you need to know