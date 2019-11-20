Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s launched in India: Price starts at Rs 29,999 and Rs 9,999

Realme has finally launched two new smartphones Realme X2Pro and Realme 5s in India. The price of flagship smartphone Realme X2 Prostarts at Rs 29,999 whiles the price of Realme 5s starts at Rs 9,999. TheRealme X2 Pro's headline feature is 50W fast charge technology. The companyclaims it to be India's fastest charging flagship which can be fully charged injust 35 minutes.

Realme X2 Pro camera: The Realme X2 Pro has a quad-camerasetup at the rear, which includes a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1primary sensor with a six-piece, f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also has a13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.5 telephoto lens, 8-megapixeltertiary sensor with a 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixeldepth sensor. The phone sports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.0lens at the front for selfies. The front camera also supports portrait shots.

Realme 5s camera: Realme 5s features a quad-camera setup. Ithas a 48-MP primary camera with the Samsung GM1 sensor. The Realme 5s has anultra-wide-angle camera, a macro camera, and a depth sensor as a part of itsquad-camera setup.

Realme X2 Pro specifications: The flagship phone Realme X2Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on the top and features a 6.5-inchfull-HD+ Super AMOLED Fluid display, 90Hz refresh rate, DC dimming 2.0technology support, dual-nano SIM slots, over 90 per cent of screen-to-bodyratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Moreover, the phone also gets Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+octa-core SoC, paired with 6 GB, 8GB, and 12GB of RAM.

Realme X2 Pro has a 4,000mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOCFlash Charge support, which helps the phone to charge fully in just 35 minutes.The phone also includes connectivity options like -- 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0,Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Thephone has an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual speakers with Dolby Atmosand Hi-Res Audio.

Realme 5s specifications: Realme 5s has a 5,000mAhlithium-ion battery, and Snapdragon 665 SoC. The smartphone also features a6.51-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. Realme 5s has a fingerprintsensor along with a diamond-cut pattern at the back of the device. The phone isavailable in Red, Purple and Blue colour options.

Realme X2 Pro price and availability: Realme X2 Pro ispriced Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM -128GB variant, and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB RAM- 256GB variant. However, the Realme X2 Pro's first sale is invite-only.Additionally, Realme X2 Pro Master Edition, which has 12GB RAM and 256GBstorage, is priced at Rs 34,999 and will be available during Christmas.

Realme X2 Pro will also be available in two limited-editionvariants, which the company calls 'Master Editions' -- Red Brick and Concrete.

Realme 5s price and availability: Realme 5s is priced at Rs9,999 for the 4GB RAM - 64GB variant, and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM - 128GBvariant. Realme 5s' first sale will be held on November 29 on Realme.com andFlipkart.

