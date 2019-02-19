Redmi Note 7 with in-display fingerprint scanner, 48MP camera to launch on February 28

'Redmi by Xiaomi' will unveil Redmi Note 7 in India on February 28, but the phone is already the talk of the town. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has started 'How many humans you can spot?' contest on Twitter. The image that was tweeted by Redmi India has a total 48 humans to point out the fact that the phone comes with a 48 MP camera on the back. Another clue hidden in the image talks about the in-display fingerprint scanner- a stark contrast from the Redmi Note 7 that was launched last month in China. Redmi Note 7 would be one of the very few mid-range phones to ditch the physical fingerprint scanner.

You know what to do! Find the answer in this #7n 7 and share in comments to win goodies. #RedmiNote7 Click https://t.co/bsTdPdLJLx and zoom in to find humans. pic.twitter.com/FK62OeV4g4 - Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) February 17, 2019

Redmi Note 7 comes with dual-SIM (Nano) slots and will have a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is driven by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics, and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. Internal storage is at 32GB and 64GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot. Redmi Note 7 measures at 159.21x75.21x8.1mm, and weighs 186 grams.

In China, the starting price of Redmi Note 7 was CNY 999 or Rs 10,500 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. For the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option, the phone was priced at CNY 1,199 or Rs 12,400, approximately. There is a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option, which is priced at CNY 1,399 or Rs 14,500.

The biggest selling point of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is going to be its dual camera setup with one 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 5-megpapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera with several AI features like face unlock, smart beauty, etc. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support and comes in Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black colour options.

Other features included in Redmi Note 7 include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Vivo V15 Pro with in-display fingerprint scanner, pop up selfie camera to launch tomorrow

Also Read: TikTok to hire chief nodal officer in India amid calls for ban over 'inappropriate' content

Also Read: Creepy! This website creates human faces of people who don't exist