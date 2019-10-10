Redmi Note 8 Pro with 64-MP camera to be launched on October 16; check out expected price, specifications

Xiaomi is all set to launch Redmi Note 8 Pro in India on October 16. Launched in China around two months back, Redmi Note 8 Pro is now ready for India launch after the completion of its testing and certification process. However, there are no details regarding the launch of Redmi 8 in India. The USP of the upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro device is the quad-camera setup with 64MP primary sensor. The phone also packs 4,500mAh battery with 18 W fast charging support and Helio G90T gaming SoC.

Redmi India confirmed the launch date of Redmi Note 8 Pro on Twitter by using the hashtag #64MPQuadCamBeast. Other than the camera, Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with UFS storage, super-resolution and pro-gaming features.

As far as specifications are concerned, Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen and is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, a gaming focussed chipset. The device will also have up to 8GB RAM, with a Game Turbo 2.0 mode. To improve the overall gaming experience, Xiaomi has also added liquid cooling support in the smartphone.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is also the company's first device to come with 64MP camera as part of the phones quad camera setup. The other three are - 8 MP wide-angle shooter and two 2-MP cameras. For selfies, Redmi Note 8 Pro packs 20MP front camera.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro price for India has not been made public. However, in China, Redmi Note 8 Pro retails at CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 14,000) for the 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage models are priced at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 16,000) and CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 18,000), respectively.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: OnePlus 7T Pro launch 8:30 pm today; check out price, features, how to livestream event

Also Read: Xiaomi teases Redmi 8 cameras, battery, design ahead of October 9 launch

Also Read: Redmi 8A with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at Rs 6,499

Also Read :Xiaomi unveils Mi Mix Alpha with 'wraparound' display, 108MP camera for Rs 2 lakh