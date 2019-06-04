Samsung QLED 8K TVs launched in India

Korean technology giant Samsung has launched a range of QLED 8K TVs in the Indian market. To be available in four sizes - 65-inch, 75-inch, 82-inch and 98-inch, these QLED 8K TVs feature real 8K Resolution, 8K AI upscaling, Quantum Processor 8K, and Quantum HDR.

The 75-inch size is priced at Rs 10,99,900, 82-inch at Rs 26,99,900 and 98-inch at Rs 59,99,900. Samsung hasn't announced the price of the 65-inch TV yet as it will be available from July. The new QLED 8K TVs has some interesting launch offers too -- an Amazon Echo Plus with the premium QLED TV range, 10-year no-screen burn-in warranty on QLED TVs and two-year warranty on panels. This will also be accompanied with up to 15 per cent cashback.

The QLED 8K panels feature 33 million pixels, four times the resolution of 4K UHD TVs and 16 times that of a full HD TV, which provide sharper resolution.With the launch of its 8K TVs, Samsung has also addressed the concerns about the lack of content as well as the QLED 8K TV supports 8K AI upscaling.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A80 to launch next week in India; check out specs, features

Samsung's Quantum Processor 8K uses AI machine learning to transform all pictures into 8K. It also utilises the Quantum Processor 8K that optimises audio and video to the specific content on the screen. It creates an even more detailed sound experience by tailoring the audio settings to the specific layout of the room.

Additionally, Samsung's new 2019 QLED range also features their proprietary Quantum Processor 4K. No matter the resolution of the source content, the Quantum Processor 4K can use AI upscaling to deliver improved brightness, picture quality and sound optimised for each scene.

This new range of smart TV supports Bixby along with other voice assistants like Google Assistant to access content through voice commands. The Far Field Voice Capability feature on the One Remote Control enables consumers to use voice commands to control their TV from across the room. Going by the launch offer, where Samsung is giving an Amazon Echo Plus free along with its premium QLED range, it's likely that the Alexa support might be integrated soon. It also supports AirPlay 2, which allows users to play content on the TV directly from their iOS and Mac devices.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy M40 to launch on June 11; here're the details

The Samsung QLED 8K TV features an Ambient mode too, that makes this premium TV blend with the interiors. Ambient mode would apply an interactive background that could display a piece of art or weather information. Samsung has also embedded a 'no gap wall mount' at back of the TV. Also there is One Invisible Connection and One Connect Box on Samsung's QLED TV range that would remove the clutter of wires. This One Invisible Connection is a single translucent cable that powers a full-sized 8K display, while connecting various external devices to the TV through a media receiver called the One Connect Box. The One Connect Box also works with the One Remote Control, a single remote that lets the viewers control all connected devices without additional connectors or complicated setups.

The TV recognizes and analyzes a number of connected entertainment devices like audio devices connected via optical cable with the One Remote Control, then automatically switches the TV's image source and audio output for an optimised viewing experience. Smart enhancements, such as SmartThings, further simplify the connected living experience.

ALSO READ: Samsung has just launched a new sensor for ultra-high resolution mobile photography