Sennheiser launches Ambeo Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, smart control app in India for Rs 1,99,990

With the launch of AMBEO soundbar, German-based sound equipment company Sennheiser has forayed into the premium home entertainment segment in India. The first offering in this category, a 5.1.4 home entertainment experience in a single device, has been priced at Rs 1,99,900 and will be available through 15 AMBEO Experience Centres in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Cochin, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune.

Daniel Sennheiser, Co-CEO, Sennheiser, said, "India has been always been a music-loving country and an important market for us. We are thrilled to be introducing the AMBEO Soundbar in India as Sennheiser's first foray into the home entertainment speaker category. Having seen a phenomenal response globally, we really look forward to seeing the way our audience takes to it here".

Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser Electronics India, further added, "In the recent times, the entertainment consumption patterns of the Indian audience have evolved significantly, and so has their needs. They are now increasingly looking for an enhanced audio experience in the comfort of their homes and catering to those needs, we are extremely excited to launch the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar in India. With our proprietary AMBEO technology, it is designed to serve as a one-stop-shop solution to deliver immersive sound experiences with incredible realism and high emotional impact. We truly believe the AMBEO Soundbar will set a new reference in sound quality."

According to the Sennheiser, AMBEO Soundbar has been created by the audio specialist for delivering 3D sound that can blur the lines between playback and reality from a single all-in-one device. The AMBEO 3D audio technology program is dedicated to creating immersive audio solutions that deliver the ultimate in audio capture and reproduction to transform the way users experience content.

Beneath its lacquered and brushed aluminium surface, the AMBEO Soundbar is powered by 13 drivers and the latest virtualization technology which was jointly developed with Fraunhofer IIS. According to the genre of the content - movie, music, sports, etc., the AMBEO Soundbar via calibration, optimizes the sound for the individual room and preferred seating position. The room calibration is intuitive for the user as with the included external microphone, it automatically adapts and optimizes the acoustics to fit the individual environment.

The soundbar is compatible with Dolby Atmos, MPEG-H and DTS:X. Additionally, the Sennheiser's AMBEO Soundbar, through its Upmix Technology, can recreate stereo and 5.1 content in 3D. Advanced connectivity features onboard include built-in Google Chromecast, Bluetooth and HDMI eARC/CEC. Connectivity options also include three further HDMI inputs, an optical audio port, and an AUX (RCA) input.

"We have developed it with the ambition to create one of the best soundbars in the market - an elegant all-in-one solution for all those seeking an immersive 3D, audiophile-grade home entertainment experience," adds Sennheiser.

The soundbar can also be controlled with a Sennheiser Smart Control App for iOS and Android, which makes it easier to adjust acoustic settings via smart devices, including setting presets, personalizing the equalizer settings and selecting from three different AMBEO modes (light, standard and boost).

Also Read: Bengaluru people spent 243 hours on average in traffic in 2019, time they could use to watch 215 episodes of GoT

Also Read: Budget 2020: Modi govt may announce two mega initiatives to boost agricultural output

Also Read: Budget 2020: Zinc deficiency affecting crops, humans; need for a conducive policy in agriculture