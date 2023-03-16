Sony launches WH-CH720 noise cancellation headphones for Rs 9,990

Have you wanted to buy Sony’s iconic WH-1000XM5 noise-cancellation headphones priced at Rs 34,990, but your budget doesn’t allow it? Sony India has got you covered. The Japanese technology giant has been expanding its over-the-ear headphone portfolio and has now has launched WH-CH720N noise cancellation headphone. To go on sale starting March 17, the WH-CH720N has been priced at Rs 9,990.

The headphones feature Sony’s advanced noise cancelling performance using the Integrated Processor V1 chip and Dual Noise Sensor technology. The Integrated Processor V1 helps eliminate external sound, with a low processing delay, to make the noise cancelling effective. There is also an adjustable Ambient Sound mode, and the Adaptive Sound control feature tailors sound to suit the environment around.

When the original music is compressed, it loses the high-frequency elements that add details and richness to a track. Sony claims the headphone is designed for audiophiles with Hi-Res sound quality and well-balanced sound tuning as it can produce natural vocals, crystal clear sound, and balanced tuning on the WH-CH720N Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE). Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine restores these to produce high-quality sound that’s closer to the original recording.

Also, the Integrated Processor V1 included within the WH-CH720N also produces an authentic listening experience by reproducing the detail in music with minimal distortion. The sound tuning is intentionally designed to be well-balanced from low to high frequencies with natural and clear vocals. There are also beamforming microphones with Precise Voice Pickup technology positioned to pick up voice more clearly and accurately in a range of environments. A newly developed Wind Noise Reduction Structure around the microphones reduces background noise. It also supports multipoint connection, easy button operation, and can be controlled with voice.

Sony is also focusing on battery backup, and a 3-minute charge can give up to 1 hour of playback. Otherwise, Sony claims the headphone’s battery life lasts up to 35 hours with Noise Cancelling and 50 hours without Noise Cancelling with quick charging.

And just like most of the other brands shifting to sustainable packaging, Sony also does not use plastic packaging material.

Also Read: OnePlus 11 5G review: A compelling flagship with a sprinkle of compromises