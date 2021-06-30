TCL launches first mini LED QLED 4K TV in India

Ushering technological advancement in the TV segment, global display giant TCL has launched Mini LED TV in the Indian market. This new technology -- mini LED -- was in the spotlight at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, Las Vegas, where all the big brands were talking about the same. TCL’s mini LED QLED 4K Android 11 TV C825 will be available in 55 inch and 65 inch panel sizes and are priced at Rs 114,990 and Rs 149,990, respectively.



Working similar to LED TVs, mini LED technology uses LEDs that are much smaller in size. And owing to the small size, OEMs are able to pack more LEDs into the screen. According to TCL, this TV adopts a straight down backlight mode that significantly reduces the grain size of the traditional LED. Thousands of light control units are used to increase the number of backlight sources, which is combined with Full Array Local Dimming Technology to offer more contrast, accurate color, darker blacks and whiter whites.



Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India, says, “The latest launch underlines TCL’s commitment to constant innovation and delivering excellence in terms of cutting-edge technologies to new-age users. The brand, since its inception, has continued to innovate operations and surprise customers with superior product offerings that come packed with stunning features at affordable prices. This launch will also bolster the brand’s leadership stance in the Indian market, while giving customers more reasons to prefer TCL over other brands when they think of Smart TV viewing and even for purposes like gaming.”



The TV comes with Dolby Vision HDR for an ultra-vivid picture and Dolby Vision IQ for delivering a perfect picture in the room at every moment. It also has120Hz MEMC and TCL’s proprietary software algorithm for viewing action-packed content with reduced visual fatigues and enhanced image quality. In addition is the Game Master feature with a dedicated HDMI 2.1 for gamers, enabling them to play high-quality games with smoother processing and powerful optimisation. It also sports a 1080p magnetic magic camera that works for video calls over Google Duo and Zoom Meet. In addition, it features IMAX Enhanced certified 2.1integrated ONKYO Soundbar with Dolby Atmos along with a built-in Subwoofer.



Besides the mini LED QLED 4k TV, TCL has launched Game Master and QLED 4K C725 with Video Call Camera for a home entertainment experience. The latest models feature 120Hz MEMC, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, Game Master, Hands-free voice control 2.0, TCL Smart UI, among others.

Also read: Google receives 27,762 complaints in 1st transparency report under new IT rules

Also read: WhatsApp's new ‘View Once’ feature lets users view received media once